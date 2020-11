Newport Beach Chamber Cancels 112th Annual Christmas Boat Parade Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:14s - Published 46 seconds ago Newport Beach Chamber Cancels 112th Annual Christmas Boat Parade The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Wednesday announced that it would be canceling the 112th annual Christmas Boat Parade due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 0

