Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryan Dorsey files wrongful death lawsuit following Naya Rivera's death

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Ryan Dorsey files wrongful death lawsuit following Naya Rivera's death
Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit following Naya Rivera's death.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Naya Rivera's Death on Behalf of Son Josey

The late Naya Rivera‘s ex husband Ryan Dorsey has filed a lawsuit on their five-year-old son...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsTMZ.comFOXNews.comUpworthy


Naya Rivera’s ex-husband files wrongful death lawsuit

The ex-husband of former Glee actress Naya Rivera has sued a local authority in Southern California,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •UpworthyExtra


Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Ryan Dorsey and the late 'Glee' star's estate executors have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Extra



Related videos from verified sources

Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit following Naya Rivera's death [Video]

Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit following Naya Rivera's death

Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit following Naya Rivera's death.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published
Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Ventura County [Video]

Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Ventura County

The ex-husband of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has filed a wrongful death suit against Ventura County on behalf of their 4-year-old son, the Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published
Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Videos of Son Josey, 5, Dancing to Michael Jackson [Video]

Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Videos of Son Josey, 5, Dancing to Michael Jackson

Ryan Dorsey has occasionally shared footage of son Josey on social media following his ex-wife Naya Rivera's tragic death in July

Credit: People     Duration: 00:56Published