Azerbaijan to sue Armenia for 'vandalism'

Azerbaijan to sue Armenia for 'vandalism'

Azerbaijan to sue Armenia for 'vandalism'

Al Jazeera has been given rare access to the town of Fuzuli which was recently recaptured by its forces.


Putin says Armenia could have stopped the war and kept Shusha

 Armenia had the chance to stop the war in mid-October and maintain control of the key city of Shusha, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The remarkable..
WorldNews

Armenian PM, under pressure to quit after Karabakh defeat, unveils action plan

 Read full article 18 November 2020, 8:40 am·1-min read YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday unveiled a six-month action plan..
WorldNews

Turkish parliament approves peacekeepers for Azerbaijan

 Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday granted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government permission to deploy peacekeepers to Azerbaijan to monitor a ceasefire..
WorldNews

Armenia president urges PM to resign amid discontent at truce deal

 Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has called for the resignation of the prime minister and his administration, amid deepening outrage across the South Caucasus..
WorldNews

Armenia's conflict is over, but turmoil remains [Video]

Armenia's conflict is over, but turmoil remains

Russia has moved truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers into a land corridor it controls between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh as its peacekeeping forces secure new territory for a deal struck over the enclave last week. Soraya Ali reports.

