Nagrota encounter arms haul, BBC to probe Diana interview & more news | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published 8 minutes ago Nagrota encounter arms haul, BBC to probe Diana interview & more news | Oneindia News Delhi High Court pulls up AAP govt over surge in Covid cases; 4 suspected JeM terrorists killed in Nagrota encounter, 'planned to disrupt DDC polls'; Shiv Sena leader asks Karachi sweet shop owner to change name, video viral; Pfizer vaccine delivery 'could start before Christmas'; BBC announces probe into tell-all Princess Diana 1995 interview and more news #NagrotaEncounter #JammuAndKashmir #PrincessDiana 0

