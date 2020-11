Wallace on defence spending & Christmas Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 16:43s - Published 4 minutes ago Wallace on defence spending & Christmas Defence Secretary Ben Wallace talks to Sky News about the Government's extra £16.5bn in defence spending and Christmas gatherings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Defence Secretary: RAF could bring coronavirus vaccines to UK



The RAF could be used to bring coronavirus vaccines to the UK, the DefenceSecretary has said. Speaking on a visit to a Covid-19 testing site inLiverpool, where a mass pilot is under way, Ben Wallace.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago