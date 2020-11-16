Happy International Men's Day: A special video for all the men out there|Oneindia News

We dedicate this video to all the men upset that International Men's Day is not as popular as Women's Day.

We would like to remind them that women have been systematically oppressed for centuries under patriarchy which continues to this day and that's why Women's Day gets the recognition it does.

However, the same system of patriarchy puts impossible pressures on men too, and we think as a society we ought to call out these regressive ideas against men as well.

Happy International Men's Day!

