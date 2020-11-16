Siliguri locals stage protest over lack of provision of space for Chhath puja celebrations

Global  
 

Locals in Siliguri held a candle march over lack of provision of space for Chhath puja celebrations.

The protest was held at Lal Mohan Niranjan Ghat.

Earlier on November 18, Locals had protested by simply standing in the river with placards.

Protestors also accused the administration for not cooperating for successful celebration of the festival.

Chhath puja, a four-day-long festival dedicated to the Sun god has started across country.

It is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and joy in several states but it is a major festival in north India.

The festival usually witnesses huge congregations.


