Delhi woman head constable gets out of turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Delhi woman head constable gets out of turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children

Delhi woman head constable gets out of turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children

A woman head constable in Delhi Police has been rewarded with an out of turn (OTT) promotion for successfully tracing 76 missing children.

Seema Dhaka, who is stationed at Samaypur Badli Police Station, said she is happy that she could reunite the children with their parents.

"It gives me joy to see children reunite with parents.

I'm happy that the Police Commissioner rewarded my work.

This might encourage others also," Seema told ANI.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has rewarded Seema for her exemplary and inspiring work.


