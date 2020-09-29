Delhi woman head constable gets out of turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on November 19 informed that the national capital's government has decided that registration of construction workers (for government schemes) will be done through door-step delivery. "It has now been decided that registration of construction workers (for govt schemes) will be done through door-step delivery. The service begins today on '1076' helpline. No construction worker will have to stand in long queues at govt offices now," he said. "They can dial the number, say that they're construction workers in Delhi and want to get registered for govt schemes. A govt executive will go to his home at a time suitable to the worker, documents will be uploaded there. It'll be approved online and he'll receive SMS," he added.
Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested a cheater named Rahul Narang. The arrested person is accused of cheating a man of Rs 3 crore after assuring him to make him his business partner. Authorities acted after the complainant approached the EOW arm of Delhi Police. In this regard, EOW registered a case and investigation was taken up. During investigation, it was emerged that accused lured the complainant to invest him in his business of Gymnasium and assured to introduce him as a partner in the business but after taking the amount of Rs 3 crore, the accused denied to execute the partnership deed and the cheques issued for repayment of the amount were also dishonored on presentation.
Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava has given a stern message over the ban of firecrackers in Delhi & NCR. The top cop said that teams have been informed to develop intelligence and take action against those indulging in sale of firecrackers. He also added that people can call 112 to inform police about such activities and prompt action would be taken. ‘Strict laws are in place and action will be taken against anyone found bursting, selling crackers. Teams have formed in every police district to check any violation in their respective areas,’ the Delhi top cop said. Shrivastava further said that all licenses that were issued earlier stand suspended. The national green tribunal has imposed a blanket ban on the sale or bursting of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from the midnight of November 9 till the midnight of November 30. The Delhi government had also banned the use of firecrackers in the capital till November 30th, 2020. The decision has been taken in view of the worsening air pollution in Delhi and NCR. Watch the full video for all the details.
Briefing about the plans to ensure implementation of ban on crackers to control pollution in Delhi, Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava informed that teams have been formed in every Police district. "In view of pollution, use/sale of crackers is banned (in Delhi). Strict laws in place, strict action will be taken against anyone found bursting/selling crackers. Team formed in every Police district, they inspect their respective areas," said Commissioner SN Shrivastava.
S.N. Srivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi felicitated the youth selected by MNCs and Other employers who provided jobs to Children conflict at Law (CCLs) trained under the scheme "SANKALP". "SANKALP" is an initiative of Delhi Police to engage and steer "CCLs" previously involved in crime and other vulnerable, unemployed youth, towards the mainstream of society by providing them with the opportunities to realize their potential and creating awareness about their potential through sports, nukkad nataks and skill development training. A detailed exercise was conducted in all the 12 police stations of West District, Delhi Police to select the youth in the age group of 16-23 years for this training belonging to the following categories, mostly from the underprivileged colonies. Total 178 CCLs were shortlisted who were noticed to be developing criminal tendencies, out of which 36 youth have been trained online under this scheme during lockdown which also continued offline at Police Station Rajouri Garden training center, West District. A job fair was held at Maharaja Surajmal Institute Auditorium, Janak Puri, Delhi where a total no of 104 candidates got placements. A total No of 19 CCLs out of 36 appeared also got placement according to their skills developed during training.
