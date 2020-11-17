Jammu-Srinagar highway shut after encounter breaks out in Nagrota

At least four terrorists have been gunned down and two police constables sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu on November 19. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J-K Police received input about the movement of terrorists from Samba sector towards Nagrota. When the terrorists reached the toll plaza they were trapped and eliminated by the security forces. Total 11 AK-47 rifles and several grenades have been recovered. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the morning of November 19.
Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar reacted on Nagrota encounter. He said that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into India to disturb Panchayat election in Kashmir. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have done good job by neutralising the terrorists. Kumar added that the intention of the killed terrorists was to disturb the elections in the valley. "We are providing security to the candidates and there is no need o worry," he said.
Indian Army organised sports activity program in Army Public School in Srinagar, for children from orphanages. Around 50 orphan students participated in the fun activities. Jalebi race, sack race, lemon race, musical chair were organised. "Due to COVID-19 these children were indoors for all year. Our aim is to get them out and give them some exposure of the outer world," said Colonel Praveen Kumar, CO, 20 RR.
A CCTV footage shows the explosion in the truck, which was intercepted by security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in J-K's Nagrota where four terrorists were killed by the security forces on November 19. The driver of the truck managed to escape. Four terrorists were gunned down and two police constables sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu today.
IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh gave latest update on the encounter took place at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area. He said that driver of the truck in which the terrorists were trying to infiltrate in Nagrota is absconding and search is on to nab him. "The truck driver is absconding, we're looking for him. It's possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It's possible that they were targeting DDC election," he said.
IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh on Nagrota encounter said, "During a routine check, a truck was intercepted at 5 am. Driver of the truck fled. During search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunitions and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and encounter went on for 3 hours." "4 terrorists were killed during the encounter. 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades and other devices were recovered from them. It seems they had infiltrated with the intention of doing something big and were headed towards Kashmir valley. Operation is underway," he added.
