Jammu-Srinagar highway shut after encounter breaks out in Nagrota

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district on the morning of November 19.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut in view of the encounter.

Security has also been tightened in the area.

Further details are awaited.


