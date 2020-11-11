Global  
 

US Covid-19 deaths surpass 250,000 mark as infections surge

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000 mark as infections surge

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States crossed 250,000 on Wednesday, according to a...
Total COVID cases in Italy pass one million mark, deaths surge: health ministry

Italy, one of the European countries hit hardest by COVID-19, surpassed the one-million infections...
With 44,000 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally nears 88 lakh mark

With 44,684 new coronavirus infections and 520 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally...
COVID-19: 45,576 new cases in India, total infections nearing 90 lakh [Video]

COVID-19: 45,576 new cases in India, total infections nearing 90 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 89.58 lakh mark on November 19. A significant rise in new COVID cases was observed as spike of 45,576 new cases and 585 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours...

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is..

Active COVID cases dip below 5 lakh mark in India [Video]

Active COVID cases dip below 5 lakh mark in India

With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 86,36,012. With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571. Total active cases now stand at 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the..

