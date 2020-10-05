Jack Grealish admits he enjoys Gascoigne comparisons

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jack Grealish admits he enjoys being likened to Paul Gascoigne – but insistshe needs to shine at a major tournament with England before he will accept anycomparisons.

The Aston Villa captain had a career-defining internationalbreak, breaking into the England team and performing to a high level.


England 4-0 Iceland: Jack Grealish loves Paul Gascoigne comparisons

 England midfielder Jack Grealish says he "thrives off" people comparing him to Paul Gascoigne following his performances in England's fixtures against Iceland,..
BBC News
Southgate backs Grealish to shine for England [Video]

Southgate backs Grealish to shine for England

England manager Gareth Southgate backs Jack Grealish to handle the pressures of international football.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat [Video]

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat

Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Jack Grealish: Gareth Southgate praises 'outstanding' England midfielder

 England manager Gareth Southgate hails Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish's "outstanding" performance in his side's defeat by Belgium.
BBC News

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards [Video]

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below their standards andability. The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start has been halted with twolosses.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp [Video]

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and JackGrealish, with a brace, also got on the scoresheet for Villa. The hosts, wholed 4-1 at half-time, did not look back after going 1-0 up through Watkins inthe fourth minute as they punished an error by Reds goalkeeper Adrian.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Grealish embracing Gascoigne comparisons after impressing for England

England midfielder Jack Grealish is embracing comparisons to Paul Gascoigne after continuing his...
SoccerNews.com


England 4-0 Iceland: I thrive off Paul Gascoigne comparisons - Jack Grealish

England midfielder Jack Grealish says he thrives off people comparing him to Paul Gascoigne following...
BBC Sport


Jack Grealish: I enjoy Gazza comparison but need to shine at a major tournament

Jack Grealish admits he enjoys being likened to Paul Gascoigne – but insists he needs to shine at a...
Belfast Telegraph


Smith: Grealish long way off Gazza [Video]

Smith: Grealish long way off Gazza

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has played down comparisons between Jack Grealish and Paul Gascoigne.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Grealish: I thrive off Gazza comparisons [Video]

Grealish: I thrive off Gazza comparisons

Aston Villa and England forward Jack Grealish reacts to comparisons with legendary midfielder Paul Gascoigne.

Credit: Sky Sports UK