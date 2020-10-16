'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day

Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas



Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, said today that she was "very keen" that the country had a Christmas that was "as close to normal as possible." However, she suggested tougher restrictions could be needed on either side of the festive period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970