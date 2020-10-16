Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day

'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day

'Wonder Woman' will be giving fans a treat on Christmas Day - her new film is heading straight for the streaming market.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman 1984 Upcoming American superhero film

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max the same day it’s in theaters for no extra cost

 One of 2020’s last big blockbusters, Wonder Woman 1984, will simultaneously be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th.

Unlike Mulan,..
The Verge
Pedro Pascal shocked when Patty Jenkins offered him 'Wonder Woman 1984' role [Video]

Pedro Pascal shocked when Patty Jenkins offered him 'Wonder Woman 1984' role

Pedro Pascal has described his amazement when he was offered a part in Wonder Woman 1984.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Christmas Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

Coronavirus: Father Christmas’ guide to a Covid safe Christmas

 Father Christmas explains how to have a Covid secure Christmas
BBC News
Shop windows all dressed up for Christmas with no-one to impress [Video]

Shop windows all dressed up for Christmas with no-one to impress

The lights are on, but no-one is home. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas [Video]

Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas

Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, said today that she was "very keen" that the country had a Christmas that was "as close to normal as possible." However, she suggested tougher restrictions could be needed on either side of the festive period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 to get US release on Christmas Day

Wonder Woman 1984 to get US release on Christmas Day Wonder Woman 1984 will land on streaming platform HBO Max in the US on Christmas Day, as well as be...
Sky News - Published

Media Monday: 'Wonder Woman' debut up in the air again

The fate of the release of "Wonder Woman 1984" is still up in the air. The movie was originally...
bizjournals - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 to hit theaters and streaming [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 to hit theaters and streaming

Superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" will debut in U.S. theaters and the HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Official Trailer [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Official Trailer

Check out the official "HBO Max" trailer for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:25Published
Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For [Video]

Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For

The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:19Published