Although COVID-19 has been a real health concern for this tree farm owner, he is committed to bringing joy to the Wabash Valley.

One local tree farm is gearing up to open earlier than years past.

Local tree farm prepares to open amid the pandemic

A local christmas tree farm is getting ready to open its gates.

Storm team 10's anissa claiborne explains how the pandemic has changed operations.

Pk} sot "we're gonna ask that people wear masks when they come here.

Please, please, please.

To save your life..

And to save ours so we can plant trees."

Vo that's david brentlinger.

Owner of star tree farm in terre haute.

He's been planting trees since the 1980's.

For him, it's not just a business.

This is a passion.

Sot "i've planted a lot of trees in my times.

Thousands, maybe fifty thousand.

// i can't stop planting things!

Some guys gamble i guess, i plant stuff!"

Vo the pandemic has changed operations for star tree farm.

In an effort to spread customers out, brentlinger is opening the farm a week earlier than normal.

They hope by opening earlier, they can avoid crowds like past years and keep everyone safe.

Sot "sometimes there'll be 20 or 30 or 40 people right here.

All of them with trees, with kids..

Too many people at one time and i don't want somebody to get sick here."

Vo while doing his part to avoid spreading covid-19, brentlinger wants people to know that his trees are meant to spread joy.

He says especially during these times, we all should do our part to help others.

"it's not about you personally, it's about what you can do... and the more people would realize that..

Be kind and do what you can for the community."

"star tree farm" opens saturday morning at 10.

They ask that you wear a mask.... "and" be kind.

For more information....