Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho

Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho

England and Tottenham star Harry Kane discusses the influence of Jose Mourinhoon his game, and what his direction has meant for how he plays with the restof the squad.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harry Kane Harry Kane English association football player

Harry Kane encourages football fans to wear favourite football shirts for charity [Video]

Harry Kane encourages football fans to wear favourite football shirts for charity

England captain Harry Kane is supporting the Bobby Moore Fund for CancerResearch UK ahead of Football Shirt Friday on November 20, when people areasked to wear their favourite shirt and donate £5 to help fight bowel cancer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League [Video]

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014, though theywere soon displaced by Leicester's win over Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Ludogorets 3-1 Tottenham: Mourinho on Europa League win [Video]

Ludogorets 3-1 Tottenham: Mourinho on Europa League win

Mourinho said: “Tottenham is a better team, with better players. We didn’tneed to play very, very well to win the game. “We did our job, we playedserious, we took it serious, we played with great attacking force, startingwith Harry Kane.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane over penalty incident [Video]

Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane over penalty incident

Jose Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of Harry Kane over criticism inthe media for the way he won a penalty in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brightonlast weekend.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs [Video]

Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said that he will be checking Madrid websites to seewhat is being said about Gareth Bale following Tottenham's 2-1 win againstBrighton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Women's Continental League Cup: Alex Morgan misses deciding penalty at Arsenal

 Alex Morgan misses the deciding penalty as Tottenham lose at Arsenal, while Bristol City and West Ham reach the quarter-finals.
BBC News

Man Utd want to sign Sancho before Euros - Tuesday's football gossip

 Man Utd remain interested in Jadon Sancho, Celtic want England goalkeeper, Everton and Tottenham target striker, plus more.
BBC News

Ray Clemence: Former England goalkeeper dies aged 72

 Former England, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Ray Clemence dies aged 72.
BBC News
Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper [Video]

Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was arguably one of thegreatest goalkeepers of his generation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal legend Paul Merson admits mistake about Harry Kane under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham – ‘I got that horribly wrong’

Paul Merson has admitted he got his prediction about Harry Kane ‘horribly wrong’. The Arsenal...
talkSPORT - Published

‘Winner at every level’ Jose Mourinho giving Tottenham confidence – Harry Kane

Harry Kane believes Tottenham are in a position to finally “achieve things” this season under...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Gareth Southgate faces Jose Mourinho wrath after Harry Kane selection vs Iceland

Gareth Southgate faces Jose Mourinho wrath after Harry Kane selection vs Iceland JEREMY CROSS: Jose Mourinho will be fuming with Gareth Southgate for starting Harry Kane in England's...
Daily Star - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Jose launches extraordinary Kane defence [Video]

Jose launches extraordinary Kane defence

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho launches a fierce defence of Harry Kane after the striker received criticism for how he won a penalty against Brighton on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:11Published
Mourinho wanted to change the whole team during defeat to Royal Antwerp [Video]

Mourinho wanted to change the whole team during defeat to Royal Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he wanted to change the whole team during their Europa League to loss to Royal Antwerp

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:50Published
Jose Mourinho frustrated with players as Spurs lose out to Royal Antwerp [Video]

Jose Mourinho frustrated with players as Spurs lose out to Royal Antwerp

Jose Mourinho has hinted he has lost patience with some of his players afterhe was forced to make four half-time changes in Tottenham’s 1-0 Europa Leagueloss to Royal Antwerp.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published