Singer Viruss Recalls How Akshay Kumar Picked His Song Bum Bholle For Laxmii

One of the major highlights of Akshay Kumar’s recently released film Laxmii is the song Bam Bholle, in which the actor has shared the screen with 100 dancers for Tandav.

Well, the track originally released 3 years ago.

In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, singer Viruss has revealed how Akshay picked his song for the film.