Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia
Zac Efron has been forced into a six-day lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus in South Australia.
Zac Efron strikes Gold with survival thrillerZac Efron is turning his stay in Australia into a working vacation after signing on for survival thriller Gold.
South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdownSouth Australia announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert. Gloria Tso reports.
Australia back on high alert with new virus clusterA new coronavirus outbreak in Australia has put the country back on high alert, with several states imposing new restrictions on arrivals from South Australia. Gloria Tso reports.