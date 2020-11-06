Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia

Zac Efron has been forced into a six-day lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus in South Australia.

South Australia has reported no new COVID-19 cases on its first day of lockdown, but there are more suspected infections under investigation.

South Australia has reported no new COVID-19 cases on its first day of lockdown, but there are more suspected infections under investigation.

South Australia has reported no new COVID-19 cases on its first day of lockdown, but there are more suspected infections under investigation.

Zac Efron strikes Gold with survival thriller Zac Efron is turning his stay in Australia into a working vacation after signing on for survival thriller Gold.