Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights

Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max for take-off on Wednesday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Federal Aviation Administration Federal Aviation Administration United States Government agency dedicated to civil aviation matters

Parents of Boeing crash victim: 'Avoid the Max'

 The parents a young woman who died last year when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed say air travelers should avoid flying on the Boeing 737 Max 8, now that..
USATODAY.com

Boeing 737 Max approved to fly again after fatal crashes

 Boeing's troubled 737 Max has been cleared by the FAA to fly again in the U.S. The jets had been grounded nearly two years after a pair of deadly crashes..
CBS News

AP Top Stories November 18 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 18th: Pfizer says it's communicating with Biden's team; Acting Pentagon chief cites risks during troop reductions; FAA..
USATODAY.com

Aviation: FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again, as other countries conduct own reviews

 After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, the United States Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing's 737 Max for flight.The nation's air..
New Zealand Herald

Boeing 737 MAX Boeing 737 MAX Airliner family by Boeing

FAA clears the Boeing 737 Max's return to the skies

 The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing's 737 Max to fly again, but not without fixes and training.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. approves Boeing 737 MAX return [Video]

U.S. approves Boeing 737 MAX return

After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing [Video]

737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing

Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future [Video]

Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future

Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published