Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights

After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, the United States Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing's 737 Max for flight.The nation's air..

Here's the latest for Wednesday November 18th: Pfizer says it's communicating with Biden's team; Acting Pentagon chief cites risks during troop reductions; FAA..

Boeing's troubled 737 Max has been cleared by the FAA to fly again in the U.S. The jets had been grounded nearly two years after a pair of deadly crashes..

The parents a young woman who died last year when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed say air travelers should avoid flying on the Boeing 737 Max 8, now that..