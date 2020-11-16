Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max for take-off on Wednesday.
U.S. approves Boeing 737 MAX returnAfter nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet..
737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at BoeingBoeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346..
Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain futureBoeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346..