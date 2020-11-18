Senator disappointed top election official fired

Global  
 

One senator is speaking out about how he is disappointed that President Trump has fired a top election official.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAID HE'S DISAPPOINTED PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS TERMINATED THE NATION'S TOP ELECTION SECURITY OFFICIAL, CHRISTOPHER KREBS. SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA DISCUSSED THE ISSUE WITH REPORTERS, SAYING THAT THE PRESIDENT SHOULD BE PROUD OF THE WORK HIS ADMINISTRATION HAS DONE TO PROTECT ELECTION SECURITY, SOMETHING IN WHICH HE SAYS KREBS PLAYED A MAJOR ROLE. DOD, the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, they all work side by side, NSA, they work side by side to literally stop nation states from interfering with our election process.

From2016 until now, we’ve made majorimprovements.

Chris Krebs had alot to do with that.

Chris Krebs had a lot to do with that. And so I was very disappointed when I found out that he had been terminated. KREBS WAS THE DIRECTOR OF THE CYBER-SECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY.




