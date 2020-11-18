Senator disappointed top election official fired

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:00s - Published 4 minutes ago

One senator is speaking out about how he is disappointed that President Trump has fired a top election official.

CALL FROM THE PRESIDENT-ELECT TOSHORE UP ANY WAVERING DEMOCRATSTO SUPPORT HER BID FOR SPEAKER.REPUBLICAN SENATOR MIKE ROUNDSSAID HE’S DISAPPOINTED PRESIDENTTRUMP HAS TERMINATED THENATION’S TOP ELECTION SECURITYOFFICIAL, CHRISTOPHER KREBS.SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS FROM SOUTHDAKOTA DISCUSSED THE ISSUE WITHREPORTERS, SAYING THAT THEPRESIDENT SHOULD BE PROUD OF THEWORK HIS ADMINISTRATION HAS DONTO PROTECT ELECTION SECURITY,SOMETHING IN WHICH HE SAYS KREBSPLAYED A MAJOR ROLEDOD, the Department of Justice,Homeland Security, they all workside by side, NSA, they worside by side to literally stopnation states from interferinwith our election process.

From2016 until now, we’ve made majorimprovements.

Chris Krebs had alot to do with that.

And so Iwas very disappointed when Ifound out that he had beenterminated.KREBS WAS THE DIRECTOR OF THECYBER-SECURITY ANDINFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY.SINCE PRESIDENT TRUMP LOST