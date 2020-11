Rebekah Vardy arrives for Dancing On Ice training as libel case begins PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 52 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published Rebekah Vardy arrives for Dancing On Ice training as libel case begins Rebekah Vardy arrives for a training session at the National Ice Centre inNottingham as she prepares to take part in Dancing On Ice 2021, as the firstHigh Court hearing in Ms Vardy's high-profile libel battle against ColeenRooney is taking place in London. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Rebekah Vardy arrives for training ahead of Dancing on Ice Leicester City star Jamie Vardy's wife will appear on the next series of the ITV show

Leicester Mercury - Published 1 week ago