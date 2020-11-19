Global  
 

Sharon Osbourne self-isolating again

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Sharon Osbourne self-isolating again

Sharon Osbourne self-isolating again

Sharon Osbourne is self-quarantining again after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.


Sharon Osbourne tests positive for COVID-19

 "The Talk" cohost says she was briefly hospitalized due to coronavirus.
CBS News
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster [Video]

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster

Sharon Osbourne was left fuming when she tried to pay for daughter Kelly's birthday gift, only to be told that both her and husband Ozzy's credit cards had been "maxed out" by a fraudster.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Ozzy Osbourne Gets Candid About Cheating on His Wife Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about one of his big regrets. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker got...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •OK! Magazine


Sharon Osbourne Says She Understands Why Johnny Depp Had a 'Volatile' Relationship with Amber Heard

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about Johnny Depp‘s situation and the legal battles he’s...
Just Jared - Published


Sharon Osbourne says on 'The Talk' that her and Ozzy were victims of credit card fraud [Video]

Sharon Osbourne says on 'The Talk' that her and Ozzy were victims of credit card fraud

Sharon Osbourne revealed on "The Talk" that her and Ozzy's credit cards were maxed out by someone who committed credit card fraud.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:01Published
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne are victims of credit card fraud [Video]

Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne are victims of credit card fraud

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she and her husband Ozzy were victims of credit card fraud after she went to buy her daughter Kelly a birthday present and they were all maxed out.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:42Published
Sharon Osbourne thinks about Keanu Reeves a lot [Video]

Sharon Osbourne thinks about Keanu Reeves a lot

Sharon Osbourne thinks about Keanu Reeves “a lot”, as she says she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne both "love" the Hollywood stars.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published