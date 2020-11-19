|
Sharon Osbourne self-isolating again
Sharon Osbourne self-isolating again
Sharon Osbourne is self-quarantining again after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster
Sharon Osbourne was left fuming when she tried to pay for daughter Kelly's birthday gift, only to be told that both her and husband Ozzy's credit cards had been "maxed out" by a fraudster.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about one of his big regrets. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker got...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •OK! Magazine
|
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about Johnny Depp‘s situation and the legal battles he’s...
Just Jared - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources