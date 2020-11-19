Body found inside Vienna home following large fire

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 9 minutes ago

Body was found early this morning following a large house fire in the town of vienna.

Several fire crews rushed to this home on deeley road in vienna around 9:30 last night.

There were initial reports someone was trapped inside.

Around 12:30 this morning.... fire crews found the body of an adult.

The onondaga county medical examiner's office will do the autopsy.

Police say the person's name will not be released until there is a positive identification.

The house is destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

