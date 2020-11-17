Amazon Pharmacy 11192020

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
A new service from Amazon has some local pharmacies concerned for your health.

Amazon pharmacy customers can order medication or refills and have them delivered to their front door in a couple of days.

L3: your health white pharmacies react to amazon joining industry lexington grassroots pharmacy owner shelley roberts is worried because she feels amazon patients will just receive medicine...not healthcare.

She expects to lose some customers.

But she says most of her customers need one-on-one help with the several medications...somet hing she says differentiates her from the big box pharmacies.

L3: your health white shelly roberts owner, grassroots pharmacy "medications are not t- shirts.

Theyre not things you just buy from the store, theyre things that can truly affect you.

If you recieve the wrong size of tshirt that's easily fixed.

If you recieve the wrong medication, who are you gonna talk to?"

L3: your health white pharmacies react to amazon joining industry lexington she says the struggle will come when theres changes to prescriptions and patients wont have an in-person pharmasict to talk to.

