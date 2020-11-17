Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end.

He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

PM: ‘Era of cutting defence budget must end’ [Video]

PM: ‘Era of cutting defence budget must end’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "defence of the realm must come first" as he announced the biggest investment in the UK's military since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
UK military set to get its biggest investment in 30 years [Video]

UK military set to get its biggest investment in 30 years

Boris Johnson will “end the era of retreat” when he unveils what is being billed as the biggest programme of investment in Britain’s armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

The Grenfell Tower disaster is political. Look at the evidence of the fire test 'fraud'

 Politics in the UK is often reduced to little more than a soap opera: a story of who is in and who is out, who is favoured and who is marginalised. Unsurprising,..
WorldNews
UK PM unveils plan for 'green industrial revolution' [Video]

UK PM unveils plan for 'green industrial revolution'

Boris Johnson's proposal aims to get the UK to net-zero carbon emissions over the next 30 years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Government must ‘come clean’ over coronavirus deals as watchdog reveals failings [Video]

Government must ‘come clean’ over coronavirus deals as watchdog reveals failings

Ministers set aside normal standards of transparency as they scrambled tosecure £18 billion of supplies and services in response to the coronaviruscrisis, the public spending watchdog has concluded. Firms recommended by MPs,peers and ministers’ offices were given priority as the Government racedagainst the rest of the world to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) ,the National Audit Office found.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published

Thai protesters, police clash as MPs mull charter change

 Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand battled police who sought to keep them from entering the grounds of Parliament.The protesters were trying to press for..
New Zealand Herald

Russia moves to protect Putin from prosecution

 Russian MPs back an immunity bill that would protect President Putin and his family for life.
BBC News
French MPs mull criminalising the sharing of police pictures online [Video]

French MPs mull criminalising the sharing of police pictures online

France is debating a new law that would make it illegal to share images of police officers on social media.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

PM vows to make UK 'foremost naval power in Europe' with defence budget boost

PM vows to make UK 'foremost naval power in Europe' with defence budget boost Boris Johnson has vowed to "restore Britain's position as the foremost naval power in Europe" as part...
Sky News - Published

Tories axe vital funding to protect LGBT+ kids from bullying. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson just green-lit billions in defence spending

The UK’s Tory government has axed spending for crucial LGBT+ anti-bullying programmes, and given...
PinkNews - Published