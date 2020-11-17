Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end.
He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "defence of the realm must come first" as he announced the biggest investment in the UK's military since the end of the Cold War.
Boris Johnson will "end the era of retreat" when he unveils what is being billed as the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.
