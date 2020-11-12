Clarksville florist heading to D.C. to decorate the White House for Christmas
A Clarksville florist will be heading to D.C.
Next week to decorate the White House for Christmas.
Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House StaffPresident-elect Joe Biden announced the newest additions to his White House staff on Tuesday.
'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day'Wonder Woman' will be giving fans a treat on Christmas Day - her new film is heading straight for the streaming market.
White House coronavirus task force cautions Oklahomans on COVID-19 situationWhite House coronavirus task force cautions Oklahomans on COVID-19 situation