Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Manchester City

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his future by signing a new two-yearcontract at Manchester City, extending what is already his longest spell incharge of a single club.


Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss signs new two-year deal

 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola signs a new two-year deal until 2023 the Premier League club announces.
BBC News

Guardiola Man City deal closer as Messi links continue - Sunday's gossip

 Messi still linked with Man City switch, Guardiola set for new deal, Bailly may consider a move away from United, plus more.
BBC News
Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule [Video]

Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule

VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE WHERE HE CRITICISES THE PREMIER LEAGUE FOR NOT HAVING FIVE SUBSTITUTES AND WARNS OF PLAYERS FACING A HIGHER RISK OF

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:07Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland [Video]

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt. The Three Lions brought down the curtain on a difficult yearof international football with a comfortable 4-0 Nations League victory atWembley in which Foden starred. The Manchester City forward had made his debutagainst Iceland in September before being sent home for breaking Covidregulations and then dropped for the following month’s triple-header ofEngland games as part of his punishment. But he returned with a bang and hislate brace of fine finishes capped a happy end to the year for Southgate – whohad earlier seen Declan Rice and Mason Mount score in what was a NationsLeague dead rubber.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Phil Foden: 'I just wanted to repay Gareth Southgate' - Man City midfielder makes amends

 Phil Foden thanks England manager Gareth Southgate for keeping faith in him after the midfielder scores twice against Iceland.
BBC News

Man City handed boost as Pep Guardiola ‘likely to agree new deal’ with current contract set to expire in the summer

Pep Guardiola is reportedly more likely than not to extend his stay with Manchester City beyond the...
talkSPORT - Published

News24.com | Man City boss Guardiola signs new contract

Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his Manchester City future after signing a new two-year...
News24 - Published

Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Man City

Pep Guardiola signs a new two-year deal that will see him remain as Manchester City manager until the...
BBC News - Published


'Man Utd Women have different mentality' [Video]

'Man Utd Women have different mentality'

Manchester United Women's Kirsty Hanson says the team have a new mentality this season after extending their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Saturday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top

Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League this weekend fromNovember 6-8. Title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City drew at the Etihad toleave Leicester top of the pile after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published