Local church to hold Thanksgiving basket giveaway
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
A local church will continue to give back to those in need, but things will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.
"four-square gospel church"... in terre haute... will host a giveaway... for thanksgiving baskets.
Just stop by the church on november 22nd.
Masks are required... and it's on a first come, firsy serve basis.
It's from 12:30 to 3 p.m... at "800