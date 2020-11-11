Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why You Should Fly On Christmas Day

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Why You Should Fly On Christmas Day

Why You Should Fly On Christmas Day

Since covid numbers are rising, why not fly on Christmas day if you want to see family?

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why this might be your safest option.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 to get US release on Christmas Day

Wonder Woman 1984 to get US release on Christmas Day Wonder Woman 1984 will land on streaming platform HBO Max in the US on Christmas Day, as well as be...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian ExpressAceShowbizJust JaredE! Online


Special episodes of Good Morning Britain and Lorraine to air on Christmas day

One-off special episodes of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will air on Christmas day...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Alexandria friends launch shoebox appeal for pensioners facing Christmas alone

Alexandria friends launch shoebox appeal for pensioners facing Christmas alone They will spread festive cheer on Christmas Day - and are calling on residents for their support.
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Wales Online



Related videos from verified sources

'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day

'Wonder Woman' will be giving fans a treat on Christmas Day - her new film is heading straight for the streaming market.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Wonder Woman 1984 to hit theaters and streaming [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 to hit theaters and streaming

Superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" will debut in U.S. theaters and the HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For [Video]

Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For

The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:19Published