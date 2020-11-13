NYC Closes Public Schools

NYC Schools Closed Until Further NoticeNew York City public schools are closed Thursday as students learn remotely. The move comes after a surge in COVID cases in the city, and there's no set date for reopening. CBS2's John Dias has the..
Thousands Of NYC Students Still Lack Necessary Devices As Schools Go All RemoteIn-person learning is now on hold indefinitely, but Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision to go back to remote learning is leaving tens of thousands of New York City students in the lurch; CBS2's Ali Bauman..
De Blasio announces NYC will close schools again to slow the spread of COVID-19New York City, the nation's largest public school system, will stop in-person learning to slow the spread of COVID-19, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.