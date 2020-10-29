Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:55s - Published
How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020

How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020

In the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dr Ashish K.

Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke to R.

Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times on the issue which will define the current year - the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Jha shed light on the complicated link between immunity and the viral disease.

He said that most people seem to develop immunity against Covid, and it lasts for around 8-9 months.

A vaccine might improve this to a year.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

As COVID surges, Americans remain divided on the threat. What will it take to bring them together?

 Republicans, who tend to downplay the virus and see it as inevitable, and Democrats, who see it as a controllable threat, live in different realities.
USATODAY.com

Brown University Brown University University in Providence, Rhode Island

Professor Mark Blyth on "The Takeout" — 10/23/20

 Brown University political science professor Mark Blyth joins Major to discuss economics and the upcoming election on this week's episode of "The Takeout with..
CBS News

Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials “give us hope,” as COVID-19 cases rise, doctor says

 Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins..
CBS News

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana [Video]

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:21Published
'We need to introspect': Top Congress leader after Bihar results [Video]

'We need to introspect': Top Congress leader after Bihar results

One of the biggest failures in Bihar election 2020 was of the Congress party. While Congress says they were given tough seats, CWC member Tariq Anwar has admitted that the problem was entirely their own. He speaks to Hindustan Times' political editor Sunetra Choudhury about where the problem lies for the party. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 23:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

Cognitive disorders linked to severe COVID-19 risk, suggests study [Video]

Cognitive disorders linked to severe COVID-19 risk, suggests study

Dementia and other cognitive disorders are likely to be risk factors for developing severe COVID-19, according to research from the University of Georgia. The findings highlight the need for special..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published