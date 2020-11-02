Global  
 

Prince William Speaks Out About His Mother’s Interview

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Prince William Speaks Out About His Mother’s Interview

Prince William Speaks Out About His Mother’s Interview

Prince William has decided to speak out about an investigation going on regarding his mother’s famous interview with Martin Bashir.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.


