Fort Wayne high schools to make transition to remote learning for 10 days

Because of high community spread of COVID-19 in Allen County and the impact it is having on staffing building, all Fort Wayne Community Schools high school students will be learning remotely beginning Monday, Nov.

It'll also allow substitute teachers to now switch to elementary and middle schools.

Administrators plan to re- eveluate after