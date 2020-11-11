Global  
 

Fort Wayne high schools to make transition to remote learning for 10 days

Because of high community spread of COVID-19 in Allen County and the impact it is having on staffing building, all Fort Wayne Community Schools high school students will be learning remotely beginning Monday, Nov.

23, through Friday, Dec.

4.

Fort wayne community schools will be learning virtually starting this monday.it'll go from november 23-rd until december fourth.the switch is because of high community spread and its impact on the staffing building.the switch is for only high school students because they are able to do most work independently and won't require childcare.

It'll also allow substitute teachers to now switch to elementary and middle schools.

Administrators plan to re- eveluate after




