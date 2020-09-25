Global  
 

Watch: Shriram Nene helps wife Madhuri Dixit prepare 'kanda poha'

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Watch: Shriram Nene helps wife Madhuri Dixit prepare 'kanda poha'

Watch: Shriram Nene helps wife Madhuri Dixit prepare 'kanda poha'

Actor Madhuri Dixit has been posting cooking videos on her YouTube channel.

In a new video, Madhuri takes fans through the steps of making kanda poha.

In the video, the actor is joined by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.

Madhuri shared a teaser of the cooking video on her Instagram handle.

The video begins with Shriram struggling after eating a whole chilli.

Speaking in Marathi, Shriram said kanda poha was his grandmother's favourite.

On the other hand, Madhuri said her mother's aunt would make the best kanda poha.

Last month, Madhuri celebrated 21 years of togetherness with Shriram.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Madhuri wished Shriram a happy anniversary.

Shriram shared a throwback photo to wish Madhuri on their anniversary.

During the lockdown around May, Madhuri made her debut as a singer.

The 53-year-old Bollywood diva released her first single titled Candle.

The song gave a message of hope amid the bleakness of Covid-19 pandemic.


