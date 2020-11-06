Thursday Top story

Video Credit: WTAT - Published 8 minutes ago

Governor's office he will update prior to the holiday season but implement any further seasons.

>> jon: if you want to get tested before the holidays dhec hosting two sites.

Charleston school of law and hanahan fire department headquarters and dorchester county health department.

>> leah: as temperatures continue to drop warming shelters are crucial to keep people safe this pandemic.

It is make it difficult for some of them to open though.

So the see of charleston leaders stepped in to make sure people have somewhere to stay warm.

Rachel ellis reports.

>> reporter: good morning.

This will be the only charleston county until january.

It is ready to take anyone in need of warm and get food.

Christopher jargon explained the faith based community continues to lend a hand and helped with the training process recruiting volunteers and beyond.

>> actually been very gracious and supporting us in the effort and providing years of expertise ensuring we do this right.

>> mount pleasant won't have a warming shelter this season.

Pastor we spoke to said it was a gut-wrenching decision but has faith in the city's work.

We are told the shelter at arthur w.

Christopher community center can accommodate 80 people.

It is in support of the initiative and will be helping with shelter transportation.

Reporting in downtown charleston i'm rachel ellis and i will send it back to you.

>> leah: rachel, thanks.

Wando bridge near two and a half year repair.

Those repairs started after snapped in 2018.

Caused traffic issues throughout the city.

Official say the repairs cost around $7 million, necessary cost to repair bridge in future that's in question because right now the 526 widening project is still under review and wando bridge's current state would be too narrow for the proposed eight lane corridor.

>> ask me do we need to replace or significantly modify the structure to accommodate eight lanes i would say the answer to that is yes.

Geometrically we cannot fit the structures.

>> permits and funding still needed to be acquired as scdot wraps up study of 526