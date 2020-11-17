Global  
 

PM Modi participates in India-Luxembourg Virtual Summit

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
PM Modi participates in India-Luxembourg Virtual Summit

PM Modi participates in India-Luxembourg Virtual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg Virtual Summit on Nov 19.

PM Modi said, "I am happy that our space agency recently launched Luxembourgh's four satellites.

We welcome Luxembourg's decision to join the International Solar Alliance."


