PM Modi participates in India-Luxembourg Virtual Summit

India-Luxembourg meeting focused on constructive engagement on bilateral relation: MEA



The India-Luxembourg virtual summit was focused on constructive engagement on our bilateral relation, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, MEA while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "This was first-ever virtual summit between the two leaders. The last such formal interaction between PMs of India and Luxembourg took place almost 20 years back. The meeting focused on constructive engagement on our bilateral relation." "The meeting focused on financial sector, fintech, green financing, and space application. They also discussed people to people ties. There was also discussion on deepening the business ties between the two countries," Joint Secretary added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970