PM Modi participates in India-Luxembourg Virtual Summit

The India-Luxembourg virtual summit was focused on constructive engagement on our bilateral relation, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, MEA while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "This was first-ever virtual summit between the two leaders. The last such formal interaction between PMs of India and Luxembourg took place almost 20 years back. The meeting focused on constructive engagement on our bilateral relation." "The meeting focused on financial sector, fintech, green financing, and space application. They also discussed people to people ties. There was also discussion on deepening the business ties between the two countries," Joint Secretary added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.
MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) with SBI and India International Exchange, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, Ministry of External Affairs while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "Three agreements were signed coinciding with the summit -- one was between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and State Bank of India, second between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and India International Stock Exchange and third between Luxinnovation and Invest India." "MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with SBI and India International Exchange. Agreement between Luxinnovation and Invest India also signed. Very good prospects of India and Luxembourg on financial collaboration," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on November 19 via video-conferencing. "Our government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions. It has made technology a key part of all schemes. Our governance model is 'Technology First'. Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click. At the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance," said PM Modi at the summit.
During Bengaluru Summit 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian tech solutions have potential to go global. "India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the..
Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published