|
|
|
You can stay in a real-life Lifetime holiday movie house this Christmas
Video Credit: USA Today Travel (Domestic) - Duration: 00:41s - Published
You can stay in a real-life Lifetime holiday movie house this Christmas
The Connecticut home is decked with twinkle lights, snow on command and a gingerbread selfie station.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
What’s a romantic holiday TV movie without a big kiss, whether it’s under the mistletoe, in the...
The Wrap - Published
|
The coronavirus threatened to be the Grinch for Hallmark and Lifetime this year, robbing the networks...
The Wrap - Published
|
Lifetime keeps the warm, fuzzy feels coming with its latest offering from the “It’s a Wonderful...
Earn The Necklace - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|