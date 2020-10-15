Global  
 

You can stay in a real-life Lifetime holiday movie house this Christmas

You can stay in a real-life Lifetime holiday movie house this Christmas

The Connecticut home is decked with twinkle lights, snow on command and a gingerbread selfie station.


How One Lifetime Holiday Movie Pulled Off Kissing Scenes in COVID Era: Plexiglass Barriers

How One Lifetime Holiday Movie Pulled Off Kissing Scenes in COVID Era: Plexiglass Barriers What’s a romantic holiday TV movie without a big kiss, whether it’s under the mistletoe, in the...
A Coronavirus Christmas: How Hallmark and Lifetime Avoided Elf-Sized 2020 Holiday Movie Slates

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Hallmark and Lifetime Avoided Elf-Sized 2020 Holiday Movie Slates The coronavirus threatened to be the Grinch for Hallmark and Lifetime this year, robbing the networks...
Cast and Plot of Lifetime’s “Christmas on Wheels”

Lifetime keeps the warm, fuzzy feels coming with its latest offering from the “It’s a Wonderful...
The Christmas Aunt Movie - Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph [Video]

The Christmas Aunt Movie - Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph

The Christmas Aunt Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: When Rebecca Miller returns home to Tennessee two weeks before Christmas to take care of her niece and nephew while their parents are away, the last..

See the First Photos of Lifetime's First-Ever LGBTQ Christmas Movie ‘The Christmas Setup’ [Video]

See the First Photos of Lifetime's First-Ever LGBTQ Christmas Movie ‘The Christmas Setup’

Lifetime is set to unveil its first-ever LGBTQ+-focused Christmas movie.

All the Details on Lifetime's 30 Christmas movies: Get the First Look Now! [Video]

All the Details on Lifetime's 30 Christmas movies: Get the First Look Now!

Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, and Kelly Rowland will spruce up your holidays.

