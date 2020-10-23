|
Dow Movers: UNH, BA
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%.
Year to date, Boeing has lost about 35.9% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.7%.
UnitedHealth Group Inc is showing a gain of 15.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.4%, and Walmart, trading up 1.4% on the day.
