S&P 500 Movers: RHI, LB

In early trading on Thursday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.4%.

Year to date, L Brands, registers a 117.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Robert Half International, trading down 5.4%.

Robert Half International Inc.

Is lower by about 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are FLIR Systems, trading down 3.9%, and POOL, trading up 4.7% on the day.