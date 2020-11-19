S&P 500 Movers: RHI, LB
S&P 500 Movers: RHI, LB
In early trading on Thursday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.4%.
Year to date, L Brands, registers a 117.8% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Robert Half International, trading down 5.4%.
Robert Half International Inc.
Is lower by about 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are FLIR Systems, trading down 3.9%, and POOL, trading up 4.7% on the day.