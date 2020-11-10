Who is Emily Murphy?

Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts JobhuntingPresident-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago. However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump..
Trump-Biden Transition Stymied By OfficialPresident-elect Joe Biden continues the work of preparing to take office on Jan. 20. But as Natalie Brand reports, those efforts are being blocked by a government official who is refusing to..
Biden Transition Team Considers Legal Action Over Trump Appointee Run GSAThe Biden transition team is reportedly considering legal action against a non-partisan government body.