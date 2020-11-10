Who is Emily Murphy?



Related videos from verified sources Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting



President-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago. However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago Trump-Biden Transition Stymied By Official



President-elect Joe Biden continues the work of preparing to take office on Jan. 20. But as Natalie Brand reports, those efforts are being blocked by a government official who is refusing to.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago Biden Transition Team Considers Legal Action Over Trump Appointee Run GSA



The Biden transition team is reportedly considering legal action against a non-partisan government body. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago