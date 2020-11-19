North Chico Village Community Workshop

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Coronavirus.### people who live in the area of north chico are being encouraged to weigh in on a development plan that could bring big changes.

Action news now morning anchor julia yarbough gives us a look at the 'north chico village' (julia audio) for almost thirty years, micky kemp has looked out over his more than 75 acres pen space - property he says offers limited use and income.

He welcomes the north chico village proposal.

Cg: mickey kemp/property owner "it would improve my property because it would bring water and sewer and that would let me develop the front part of my property" (julia audio) not far from this serene landscape& laree hartman&& she moved here 33 years years ago looking for a quietãrural setting.

Cg: lauree harman/ homeowner "they seem to think that we want aditional stores, etc out here.

And we don't.

Highrise housing and really dense housing isn't why any of us moved out here.

" ((julia audio)) 3,590 acres east of highway 99, west of the chico airport, north of eaton roadãright now open space, orchards.

Current zoning allows for 2- thouand housing units.

Cg: brendan vieg//community development director; city of chico "this is a revisioning of that area and what might be there in the home of housing, office and commercial uses& that area is an area slated for urban development which means it's going to serve at some point as a place to meet some of the city's housing and employment needs."

Cg: lauree hartman/ homeowner "we all live out here because we want a rural setting."

Cg: mickey kemp/property owner "well, i would like to see the project in order for me to get any value, that almost has to happen or it won't" that second