Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s - Published
UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas

UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas

The Government is set to unveil its plan for restrictions over Christmas inthe coming days, with rumours of a potential month-long lockdown afterChristmas.

We asked members of the public for their opinions.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs [Video]

Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs

A “concrete” plan for gatherings to take place at Christmas could be revealedas early as next week, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Nicola Sturgeontold MSPs on Thursday that the chief medical officers of all four UK nationshave been asked to compile a proposal for how the easing of some restrictionswould work.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Dolly Parton on her holiday movie musical, 'Christmas on the Square': 'We need some joy'

 Dolly Parton explains why her latest Christmas movie, an old-fashioned musical for Netflix, is especially welcome amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com

José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of 'Feliz Navidad'

 José Feliciano is celebrating half a century of his bilingual Christmas classic "Feliz Navidad" by releasing a new version featuring Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel..
USATODAY.com
'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day

'Wonder Woman' will be giving fans a treat on Christmas Day - her new film is heading straight for the streaming market.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

Christmas freedoms could bring later lockdown [Video]

Christmas freedoms could bring later lockdown

England could face nearly a month-long extra lockdown in exchange for five days' release from restrictions over Christmas.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:54Published
Science and medical chiefs hope for near 'normal' Christmas after lockdown [Video]

Science and medical chiefs hope for near 'normal' Christmas after lockdown

England’s deputy chief scientific adviser Dame Angela McLean and Public HealthEngland's Dr Susan Hopkins are questioned on possible household mixing overthe Christmas period as they bid to control..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Christmas comes early in Cambridgeshire [Video]

Christmas comes early in Cambridgeshire

A house in Soham, near Ely in Cambridgeshire has turned the Christmas lightson early to spread a little cheer during the four week national lockdown inEngland. John and Helen Attlesey cover their house..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published