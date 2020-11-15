Global  
 

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology".

Report by Patelr.

Gordon Brown: ‘We’ve got to reform the UK constitution’ [Video]

Gordon Brown: ‘We’ve got to reform the UK constitution’

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has stressed the need to reform the UK constitution so people feel that they are "a part of something bigger than just their regions and themselves".

Gordon Brown demands Jeremy Corbyn makes ‘no ifs, no buts’ apology for Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis

 Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called on Jeremy Corbyn to make a full "no...
World poverty rising as rich nations call in debt amid Covid, warns Gordon Brown

 It is being called the "great reversal". After decades of progress, the international goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 is in jeopardy, Gordon..
Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from [Video]

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson's £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from.

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London, afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn [Video]

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee.

Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic [Video]

Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of "still making thesame mistakes" eight months into the pandemic. However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government's actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party [Video]

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons.

PM announces ‘RAF Space Command’ and rocket launch plans [Video]

PM announces ‘RAF Space Command’ and rocket launch plans

The UK is setting up "RAF Space Command", a wing of the Armed Forces which will be capable of launching Britain's first rocket as early as 2022, the prime minister has announced.

PM: ‘Era of cutting defence budget must end’ [Video]

PM: ‘Era of cutting defence budget must end’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "defence of the realm must come first" as he announced the biggest investment in the UK's military since the end of the Cold War.

Ben Wallace: ‘Defence has been in feast and famine’ [Video]

Ben Wallace: ‘Defence has been in feast and famine’

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has welcomed the PM's vow to 'end the era of retreat' with what is being billed as the biggest military investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.

