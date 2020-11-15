Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology'

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has stressed the need to reform the UK constitution so people feel that they are “a part of something bigger than just their regions and themselves”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson's £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from. Report by Patelr.
Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of “still making thesame mistakes” eight months into the pandemic. However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government’s actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.
Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm.
The UK is setting up "RAF Space Command", a wing of the Armed Forces which will be capable of launching Britain's first rocket as early as 2022, the prime minister has announced. Report by Patelr.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "defence of the realm must come first" as he announced the biggest investment in the UK's military since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has welcomed the PM's vow to 'end the era of retreat' with what is being billed as the biggest military investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr.