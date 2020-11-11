Global  
 

Boris Johnson announces 'biggest hike in UK defence funding since Cold War'

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:33s - Published
The additional £16.5 billion (€18.4 billion) will put the UK second in defence spending among NATO allies after the US.View on euronews


Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from [Video]

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson’s £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:26Published
Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost [Video]

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published
PM: ‘Era of cutting defence budget must end’ [Video]

PM: ‘Era of cutting defence budget must end’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "defence of the realm must come first" as he announced the biggest investment in the UK's military since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
UK military set to get its biggest investment in 30 years [Video]

UK military set to get its biggest investment in 30 years

Boris Johnson will “end the era of retreat” when he unveils what is being billed as the biggest programme of investment in Britain’s armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

UK announces largest military investment since Cold War

 Britain has pledged to end the "era of retreat" by announcing the biggest military investment sincethe end of the Cold War, despite the coronavirus crisis..
WorldNews

US troops in Afghanistan: Nato chief warns against hasty withdrawals

 The head of Nato warns of the risks if US and allied forces leave Afghanistan too quickly.
BBC News

US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan risks international terrorism resurgence: Nato Chief

 Nato troops will not be leaving Afghanistan in the near future as the risk of terrorism is still extremely high, the organisation's Secretary General said on..
WorldNews

US’ Pompeo in Turkey for fraught visit with no official meetings or talks

 Istanbul—US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a fraught visit to Istanbul on Tuesday that included no official meetings and an agenda focused on religious..
WorldNews

Mitsotakis: Greece, Egypt to Welcome More Decisive US Involvement Under Biden

 ATHENS — Greece's prime minister said Wednesday that he expects U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration to play a more active role in..
WorldNews

The UK PM is expected to say that the armed forces will receive an additional £16.5 billion (€18.4...
euronews - Published Also reported by •Sky News