12 Million To Lose Jobless Benefits After Christmas
Video Credit:
Wochit News
- Duration: 00:29s - Published
3 minutes ago
12 Million To Lose Jobless Benefits After Christmas
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
If Congress doesn't compromise and pass another relief bill, a new study finds a staggering number of...
NPR - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
CBS News
President Trump fires the nation's election security czar. A recent shake-up in Pentagon senior...
NPR - Published
1 day ago
Continuing claims, which track the Americans receiving unemployment benefits, fell to 6.37 million...
Business Insider - Published
3 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
751,000 More Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week 751,000 More Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week.
The Labor Department released
the figures on Thursday.
Though still high, the number of first-time jobless claims is slightly down from the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago
US Weekly Jobless Claims Spike To 898,000 The Labor Department has reported that US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 898,000. The numbers came in above the consensus economist estimate of 825,000. According to Business.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on October 15, 2020