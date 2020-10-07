Global  
 

12 Million To Lose Jobless Benefits After Christmas

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:29s - Published
12 Million To Lose Jobless Benefits The Day After Christmas Unless Congress Acts

If Congress doesn't compromise and pass another relief bill, a new study finds a staggering number of...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News


News Brief: Christopher Krebs, Pentagon Shake-Up, COVID-19 Jobless Benefits

President Trump fires the nation's election security czar. A recent shake-up in Pentagon senior...
NPR - Published

US weekly jobless claims rise to 742,000, more than economist forecasts as labor-market rebound falters

Continuing claims, which track the Americans receiving unemployment benefits, fell to 6.37 million...
Business Insider - Published


