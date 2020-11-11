Maryland-Michigan State Football Game Canceled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Global  
 

University of Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday's scheduled football game against Michigan State.

Ohio State football game at Maryland on Saturday canceled over COVID-19 outbreak

Ohio State's game at Maryland on Saturday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the...
Maryland coach Mike Locksley tests positive for coronavirus, game vs. Michigan State off

Maryland vs. Michigan State has been canceled after 15 Terrapins players and seven staff tested...
