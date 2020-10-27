Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball & Michael Jordan's Hornets are a match made in hoop heaven | UNDISPUTED

LaMelo Ball said he was born to be the number 1 pick in last night’s NBA draft, now he might have a chip on his shoulder.

LaMelo fell behind Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman.

Michael Jordan reportedly gave the Charlotte Hornets his stamp of approval for the youngest Ball Brother, and the team ran with it selecting him 3rd overall.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Hornet's decision.