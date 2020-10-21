Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jones reunites World Cup back row, preps for toughest game of year

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Jones reunites World Cup back row, preps for toughest game of year
England seeking fourth successive win over Ireland.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Harry Kane keen to follow in Bobby Moore’s footsteps and lead England to glory [Video]

Harry Kane keen to follow in Bobby Moore’s footsteps and lead England to glory

Harry Kane is determined to make history next summer by following in thefootsteps of the great Bobby Moore and captaining England to glory on homesoil. Three years on from spearheading the Three Lions’ unforgettable run tothe World Cup semi-finals, the rearranged European Championship offers a once-in-a-generation shot to end the long wait for a major trophy at Wembley. Mooreis the only captain to have led England to silverware and the image of thedefensive great on the shoulders of his fellow 1966 heroes holding the JulesRimet Trophy remains one of the country’s most cherished moments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
England football legend supports ban on kids heading balls [Video]

England football legend supports ban on kids heading balls

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst said he supports a ban on children heading balls in the wake of a number of dementia diagnoses and deaths among his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates. Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles have all been diagnosed with the disease, and Jack Charlton, Wilson, Peters and Stiles all died over the last two-and-a-half years. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Football must address dementia scandal, says family of World Cup winner Stiles

 The family of 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles says football needs to "address the scandal" of dementia in the game.
BBC News

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Irish open-air cellist strikes coronavirus lockdown chord

 Patrick Dexter films recitals outside his picturesque cottage on Ireland's rural west coast.
BBC News

England v Ireland: Billy Vunipola braced for 'in your face' Ireland

 England are expecting a tough battle against an "in your face" Ireland team in Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup match, says Billy Vunipola.
BBC News

'We think of all our players as Irish' - Murphy responds to England boss Jones' remarks

 Kicking coach Richie Murphy says he considers every member of Ireland's squad to be Irish after England coach Eddie Jones referenced Saturday's opponents as the..
BBC News

Jones questions Ireland prop Porter's scrum technique

 Ireland prop Andrew Porter's scrummaging technique "may need some referee intervention" in Saturday's match, says England coach Eddie Jones.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Jones: Ireland will come with plenty of swagger [Video]

Jones: Ireland will come with plenty of swagger

England head coach Eddie Jones says Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup game against Ireland is their most important match of the year.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
A Christmas Gift From Bob Movie - Clip with Luke Treadaway, Bob the Cat, and Kristina Tonteri-Young - Angels [Video]

A Christmas Gift From Bob Movie - Clip with Luke Treadaway, Bob the Cat, and Kristina Tonteri-Young - Angels

A Christmas Gift From Bob Movie Clip - Angels - Plot synopsis: Based on the international best-selling books and the 'purrfect' Christmas sequel to the international hit film A STREET CAT NAMED BOB -..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published
Sausage Roll Meatballs for Your Homegating Party! [Video]

Sausage Roll Meatballs for Your Homegating Party!

It’s that time of year when sausage roll is often thought of as a key ingredient in holiday stuffing. Although that’s true, Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm is here to tell us that sausage..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:26Published