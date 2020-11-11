Covid, vaccine race & what we don't know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020

AIIMS Director (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria reacted on the availability of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines in India and availability of their doses in the country. He said that the data released by the company is very encouraging but it should be looked very carefully. "Whatever vaccines they are making have potential of giving immunogenicity and protection as far as COVID-19 is concern," he said. "The challenge with the vaccines is that, how long the immunity lasts and how much protective value that it gives as far as individuals are concerns," Dr Guleria added. "He said that other challenge with the Pfizer vaccine is that the vaccine should be kept at a very low temperature which is not practical for rural parts of the country and tough to maintain the cold chain," he further said.
One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline is approaching for reachinga deal before the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
In the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke to R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times on the issue which will define the current year - the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Jha shed light on the complicated link between immunity and the viral disease. He said that most people seem to develop immunity against Covid, and it lasts for around 8-9 months. A vaccine might improve this to a year. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:55Published
Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:21Published
The German cold-container specialist va-Q-tec has seen a surge in demand for its deep freezers, it said on Wednesday. Hope around the world continues to grow that a COVID-19 vaccine can be distributed..