Covid, vaccine race & what we don't know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020

The opening session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw an enlightening discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Ashish K.

Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences spoke on the race for a vaccine, which witnessed breakthroughs recently.

The two medical experts also commented on what we have decoded, and what's still left, about the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid disease.

Watch the full discussion with R.

Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.