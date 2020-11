President Fernández to present new abortion bill to Congress in Argentina Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:59s - Published President Fernández to present new abortion bill to Congress in Argentina Argentina's President Alberto Fernández is to present a new bill to Congress on legalizing abortion - a campaign pledge delayed by the coronavirus outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend